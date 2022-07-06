Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Fun look at all the action that goes on at the individual team NHL draft tables. [Daily Faceoff]
• Will the biggest noise out of the Canadiens this week be the trades as opposed to their draft picks? [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• Logan Cooley was once part of the “Little Penguins” program in Pittsburgh. Now he’s a top NHL prospect. [ESPN]
• Interesting read on how teams approach drafting a goaltender. [Sportnset]
• The Senators have put Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout. Due to his age (26), Ottawa will save $3.875 million over the next two seasons and free top $5.375 million in cap space in 2024-25. [Silver Seven Sens]
• How the Kings are now vulnerable to an offer sheet after trading for and signing Kevin Fiala. [TSN]
• The Sharks have made Mike Grier the first Black general manager in NHL history. [PHT]
• If you’re in Canada and have Sportsnet, please welcome Pierre McGuire back to your TV screen during this week’s draft. [RMNB]
• Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser has been promoted to Maple Leafs assistant general manager. [NHL.com]
• Casey DeSmith will be back with the Penguins after signing a two-year, $3.6 million deal. [Pensburgh]
