Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

Associated PressJul 6, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT
marchment dies
Jeff Gross/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

MONTREAL — Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.

Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for San Jose Sharks.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary. The Scarborough, Ontario native, had been working in scouting and other roles for the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate since 2007.

More NHL news

nhl draft
NHL Mock Draft: Wright, Slafkovský, Cooley top 2022 class
sharks grier
Mike Grier becomes first Black GM in NHL history with Sharks
Columbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins
Should Blue Jackets give Laine a big contract, or trade him?