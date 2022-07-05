Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is still undecided on who they will select with the No. 1 overall pick: “We’re trying to evaluate their ability to deal with that type of pressure on a consistent basis.” [NHL.com]

• How Juraj Slafkovský sky-rocketed up NHL draft lists as we wait to find out his team later this week. [Sportsnet]

• Jake DeBrusk has rescinded his trade request and will be staying with the Bruins for now. [TSN]

• A Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and a Stanley Cup in a week. What’s next for Cale Makar? [ESPN]

• The Sharks, who look to be announcing Mike Grier as their next GM, have had an odd off-season. Are they the most dysfunctional franchise in the NHL? [Daily Faceoff]

• “The independent IIHF Disciplinary Board has rejected the appeals submitted by the Russian and Belarusian Ice Hockey Federations against the IIHF Council decision to disallow the participation of Russian and Belarusian national teams from IIHF competitions.” [IIHF]

• It’s buyout season, but don’t expected Lou Lamoriello to use any on Islanders players. [NY Hockey Now]

• The good, bad and ugly of the 2021-22 Canucks season. [NBC Sports Edge]

• What Premier Hockey Federation hockey cards should and should not look like when Upper Deck begins producing them next season. [The Ice Garden]

• Looking back at previous drafts and finding tendencies in Brad Treliving’s history with the Flames. [Flames Nation]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.