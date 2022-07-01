Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on why Luke Richardson is the best choice as head coach: “Once we got a little deeper into the how he sees the game and how he views players and his communication styles, it really resonated with us and it really felt like something that would work within the system that we’re putting in place here. That was the main aspect of what drew us to Luke. And then once we got into a room and had a formal interview, the nuts and bolts really fell into place.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Derek Lalonde is leaving the Lightning bench and taking over as head coach of the Red Wings. [PHT]

• It’s looking more and more like Ryan McDonagh will be joining Lalonde in leaving Tampa as the Lightning are looking to free up some salary cap space. [Sportsnet]

• Nick Paul looks to be staying in Tampa as he’s close to a new deal. [Daily Faceoff]

• Shane or Juraj? Who will go No. 1 overall in next week’s NHL Draft? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Should the Kraken look at Šimon Nemec with the No. 4 overall pick? [Sound of Hockey]

• Craig Anderson will be back tending goal for the Sabres after signing a one-year deal. [NHL.com]

• The case for the Capitals to go after J.T. Miller, whose days in Vancouver seemed to be numbered. [NoVa Caps]

• Why this off-season is a vital one for the Flames. [Flames Nation]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.