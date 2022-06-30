Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• As every day passes, it’s more and more likely that Jesse Puljujärvi will be playing somewhere other than Edmonton next season. [Oilers Nation]

• Could Martin Nečas and Jake Oettinger be prime offers sheet targets this summer? [Daily Faceoff]

• Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson is not ruling out trading Alex DeBrincat. What sort of package could he deliver? [NHL.com]

• Now that Kevin Fiala is gone, what comes next for the Wild and will they be able to put up a fight in the Central Division? [Zone Coverage]

• Herb Carnegie’s daughter, Bernice, on the pride her family feels after learning of the news her dad will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. [TSN]

• How the Muslim community is reveling in Nazem Kadri‘s Stanley Cup conquest with the Avalanche. [Sportsnet]

• Lightning assistants Derek Lalonde and Jeff Halpern are on Steve Yzerman’s radar as the Red Wings continue their head coaching search. [MLive]

All love for the Champs ❤️💙💜 From all of us here at the Rockies, congrats on an incredible season, @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/QGlQPi4z7c — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 30, 2022

• The QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs won the Memorial Cup Wednesday night over the Hamilton Bulldogs. [Watertown Daily Times]

• The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82. [CBC]

• Where it all went wrong for the Jets and what happens next? [NBC Sports Edge]

• On Ron Hextall’s tenure so far in Pittsburgh: “Just based on nothing more than historical track record here and moves we have actually seen get made in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Hextall seems incredibly risk averse. He seems more fearful of a deal going wrong and the potential downside of a significant trade or signing than the potential reward that could come from such a deal. That might explain why Rust’s contract got done before Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Or why he was so quick to re-sign Carter.” [Pensburgh]

• Toronto Six goaltender Carly Jackson is just getting started and is eyeing an Isobel Cup. [The Ice Garden]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.