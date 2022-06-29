Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The updated 2022 World Junior Championship schedule is out with the tournament beginning August 9 in Edmonton. In December, the tournament was canceled days after it started due to COVID-19. [IIHF]
• “Scotiabank announced on Tuesday that it is pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada in the wake of sexual assault allegations that came to light last month, sparking a number of other sponsors to follow suit while demanding change.” [Sportsnet]
• What options at center could Rangers GM Chris Drury explore this summer? [LoHud]
• The Lightning are firm believers their Cup contending days are not over. [TSN]
• Why Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson is a prime offer sheet target. [Hockey Tactics]
• Important dates to know on the NHL off-season calendar. [Raw Charge]
• Looking back at the 2012 NHL Draft and how it all went wrong for the top four picks. [Daily Faceoff]
• “The National Hockey League has secured a long-term apparel and headwear licensing agreement with premium lifestyle sportswear and culture brand Mitchell & Ness. The company will gain the rights to design and manufacture officially-licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories for the NHL and all 32 NHL teams.” [Sports Business]
• John Stevens joins Bruce Cassidy’s bench in Vegas while Sean Burke is the Golden Knights’ director of goaltending. [Golden Knights]
