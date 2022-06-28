Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Great story on Nathan MacKinnon‘s influence on the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. [ESPN]

• How the Avalanche and Lightning helped build their Stanley Cup teams via the trade route. [TSN]

• What is Matt Dumba‘s future in Minnesota? [Zone Coverage]

• Daniel Alfredsson, Herb Carnegie, Roberto Luongo, Riikka Sallinen, and Daniel and Henrik Sedin will make up the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. [PHT]

• “Though Ottawa is his permanent home, Alfredsson is in Sweden at the moment and when he hadn’t heard anything by early evening Swedish time, he assumed this was not going to be his year – again. He and his family, plus friends, were in the backyard and it started to rain, so they had just gone inside to get out of the weather when the phone rang.” [Sportsnet]

• The case for Shane Wright to go No. 1 overall in next week’s NHL Draft. [NHL.com]

• What do you think about the “RoboPen” Penguins logo and should the team bring it back? [Pensburgh]

• A look at what happened to the Islanders this season. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Fun read on what players need to do to get ready for their summer vacation. [Daily Faceoff]

• Despite getting up in age, Brent Burns can still provide value for the Sharks. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.