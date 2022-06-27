NHL odds: Avs, Lightning, Maple Leafs are 2023 Stanley Cup favorites

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Colorado Avalanche have dethroned the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. After a hard-fought six-game series, Jared Bednar’s team have finally reached the top of the NHL.

As we say goodbye to the 2021-22 NHL season, we begin to turn the page to 2022-23 with the NHL Draft and free agency taking place in a few weeks.

Before we see some big trades and destiny-shifting signings, let’s take a look at the betting favorites for the 2023 Stanley Cup, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.

As you’ve expect, the Cup finalists, the Avalanche (+450) and Lightning, are two of the top three betting favorites with the Maple Leafs sharing similar odds to Tampa Bay (+900).

If you’re looking for a long shot, try the +50000 Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado Avalanche +450

Tampa Bay Lightning +900

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Florida Panthers +1000

Carolina Hurricanes +1100

Vegas Golden Knights +1200

New York Rangers +1600

Minnesota Wild +1700

St. Louis Blues +1700

Calgary Flames +1800

Edmonton Oilers +1900

Boston Bruins +2200

Pittsburgh Penguins +2500

New York Islanders +3000

Washington Capitals +3500

Dallas Stars +3500

Detroit Red Wings +4000

Los Angeles Kings +4000

Vancouver Canucks +4500

Buffalo Sabres +5000

New Jersey Devils +6000

Nashville Predators +6000

Winnipeg Jets +6000

Philadelphia Flyers +7000

Ottawa Senators +7500

Anaheim Ducks +7500

Montreal Canadiens +10000

Columbus Blue Jackets +10000

Chicago Blackhawks +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Seattle Kraken +15000

Arizona Coyotes +50000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.