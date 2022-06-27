NHL odds: Avs, Lightning, Maple Leafs are 2023 Stanley Cup favorites

The Colorado Avalanche have dethroned the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. After a hard-fought six-game series, Jared Bednar’s team have finally reached the top of the NHL.
As we say goodbye to the 2021-22 NHL season, we begin to turn the page to 2022-23 with the NHL Draft and free agency taking place in a few weeks.
Before we see some big trades and destiny-shifting signings, let’s take a look at the betting favorites for the 2023 Stanley Cup, courtesy of our friends at PointsBet.
As you’ve expect, the Cup finalists, the Avalanche (+450) and Lightning, are two of the top three betting favorites with the Maple Leafs sharing similar odds to Tampa Bay (+900).
If you’re looking for a long shot, try the +50000 Arizona Coyotes.
POINTSBET 2023 NHL STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ODDS
Colorado Avalanche +450
Tampa Bay Lightning +900
Toronto Maple Leafs +900
Florida Panthers +1000
Carolina Hurricanes +1100
Vegas Golden Knights +1200
New York Rangers +1600
Minnesota Wild +1700
St. Louis Blues +1700
Calgary Flames +1800
Edmonton Oilers +1900
Boston Bruins +2200
Pittsburgh Penguins +2500
New York Islanders +3000
Washington Capitals +3500
Dallas Stars +3500
Detroit Red Wings +4000
Los Angeles Kings +4000
Vancouver Canucks +4500
Buffalo Sabres +5000
New Jersey Devils +6000
Nashville Predators +6000
Winnipeg Jets +6000
Philadelphia Flyers +7000
Ottawa Senators +7500
Anaheim Ducks +7500
Montreal Canadiens +10000
Columbus Blue Jackets +10000
Chicago Blackhawks +10000
San Jose Sharks +10000
Seattle Kraken +15000
Arizona Coyotes +50000
