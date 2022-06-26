NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final features the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning and began on Wednesday, June 15.

In the Eastern Conference Final, the Lightning dispatched the New York Rangers in six games as they will now vie for their third consecutive title. The Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final and are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Since the Avalanche finished with the second-most regular-season points in the NHL, they will have home-ice advantage in the series. Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 will be played at Ball Arena in Colorado, while Games 3, 4, and 6 will be at AMALIE Arena in Tampa Bay.

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (COL leads 3-2)

Game 1 – Avalanche 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

Game 2 – Avalanche 7, Lightning 0

Game 3 – Lightning 6, Avalanche 2

Game 4 – Avalanche 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 5 – Lightning 3, Avalanche 2

Game 6 – June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 7 – June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

* if necessary

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK RANGERS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1 – Rangers 6, Lightning 2

Game 2 – Rangers 3, Lightning 2

Game 3 – Lightning 3, Rangers 2

Game 4 – Lightning 4, Rangers 1

Game 5 – Lightning 3, Rangers 1

Game 6 – Lightning 2, Rangers 1

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Western Conference Final

EDMONTON OILERS v. COLORADO AVALANCHE (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1 – Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Game 2 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 0

Game 3 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 2

Game 4 – Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Eastern Conference

NEW YORK RANGERS v. CAROLINA HURRICANES (NYR wins series 4-3)

Game 1 – Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Game 3 – Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1

Game 4 – Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1

Game 5 – Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1

Game 6 – Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 7 – Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-0)



Game 1 – Lightning 4, Panthers 1

Game 2 – Lightning 2, Panthers 1

Game 3 – Lightning 5, Panthers 1

Game 4 – Lightning 2, Panthers 0

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. ST. LOUIS BLUES (COL wins series 4-2)

Game 1 – Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3 – Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Game 4 – Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 5 – Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

Game 6 – Avalanche 3, Blues 2

CALGARY FLAMES v. EDMONTON OILERS (EDM wins series 4-1)

Game 1 – Flames 9, Oilers 6

Game 2 – Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 3 – Oilers 4, Flames 1

Game 4 – Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 5 – Oilers 5, Flames 4 (OT)

First Round – Eastern Conference

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (FLA wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1

Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1

Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3

Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

CAROLINA HURRICANES v. BOSTON BRUINS (CAR wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2

Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (TBL wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3

Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2

Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (NYR wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

First Round – Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. NASHVILLE PREDATORS (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3

CALGARY FLAMES v. DALLAS STARS (CGY wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0

Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1

Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1

Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT)

EDMONTON OILERS vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS (EDM win series 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0

Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2

Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0

Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2

Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0

MINNESOTA WILD v. ST. LOUIS BLUES (STL wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2

Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 6: Blues 5, Wild 1