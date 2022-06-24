Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• A good look at just how dominant the 2021-22 Avalanche have been. [TSN]

• Nazem Kadri has faced every obstacle put in his way this postseason and breezed past them. [Mile High Hockey]

• Jon Cooper is over his complaints about a potential missed “too many men” call in Game 4. Now his focus is on the Lightning making a comeback in the series. [Sportsnet]

• On Erik Johnson’s long road to being on the cusp of a Stanley Cup: “In more than a decade with Colorado, he’s ridden out bad teams and a career-threatening injury. Now, the former No. 1 overall pick is on the verge of a championship.” [Daily Faceoff]

• While down 3-1 in the series, the Lightning still have Andrei Vasilevskiy, and that means they have a chance. [Raw Charge]

• Is Paul Maurice the guy to lead the Panthers to a Stanley Cup? [PHT]

• Pending unrestricted free agent Filip Forsberg has been offered a max eight-year deal by the Predators. Will he stay or go? [NHL.com]

• “After decades of inaction — and an embarrassing mulligan on its last attempt to bring the Ottawa Senators downtown — the National Capital Commission appears to have finally found the winning formula for LeBreton Flats.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• If the Rangers are to re-sign Andrew Copp, can they afford to lock him up beyond 2023? [Blueseat Blogs]

• What kind of contracts can Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto expect this summer — from the Oilers or someone else? [Oilers Nation]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.