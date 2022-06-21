Oilers sign head coach Jay Woodcroft to three-year extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back Jay Woodcroft as head coach next season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they are removing the “interim” tag from his title and extended his contract through the 2024-25 NHL season. Woodcroft, 45, led the Oilers to a 26-9-3 record after replacing Dave Tippett on Feb. 10 and guided them to the Western Conference Final.

“I think he did a fabulous job,” said Oilers general manager Ken Holland earlier this month. “The team responded to him and I told him he and I would meet early next week, Monday or Tuesday and have a discussion. Yes, I am interested in him coming back. I want to hear what he’s thinking. But I think he did a great job and was a big part of what we accomplished.”

Before being promoted to the Oilers Woodcroft had been head coach of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Bakersfield since 2018-19. Over three-plus seasons the Condors had a 105-71-21 record, winning two division titles.

With Woodcroft secure in Edmonton and Pete DeBoer in Dallas, that leaves five open head coaching jobs around the NHL. The Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and Winnipeg Jets are still going through the process of deciding on who should run their benches next season.

