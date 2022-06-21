Auston Matthews wins 2022 Hart Trophy, also takes Ted Lindsay

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews cleaned up at the 2022 NHL Awards, locking down the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Of course, Matthews also won the Maurice Richard Trophy by scoring an NHL-leading 60 goals.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers ended up being the other finalists for the 2021-22 Hart Trophy. The award is given to “the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the Hart Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers won the award last season.

Amusingly, 2022 NHL Awards host Kenan Thompson snuck a barb in about the Maple Leafs “winning something in June” after the show closed.

Auston Matthews wins 2022 Hart Trophy by a large margin; Shesterkin finishes third

Looking at the 2022 Hart Trophy voting, Auston Matthews won by a mile. Interestingly, Connor McDavid finished second, while Igor Shesterkin came in third:

As you can see, Johnny Gaudreau and Jonathan Huberdeau collected the most Hart Trophy votes among non-finalists.

In PHT’s staff voting, Auston Matthews narrowly won the Hart Trophy with 39 points, with Igor Shesterkin second at 37. Connor McDavid finished third (24 points), while Johnny Gaudreau and Jonathan Huberdeau tied for fourth with five points apiece.

Here’s Auston Matthews’ quick MVP speech as 2022 Hart Trophy winner:

More 2022 NHL Awards notes: GM of the Year finalists, All-Star teams

The NHL also announced its First and Second All-Star Team results, as well as the All-Rookie Team.

2021-22 First NHL All-Star Team

C: Auston Matthews, LW: Johnny Gaudreau, RW: Mitch Marner, D: Cale Makar, D: Roman Josi, and G: Igor Shesterkin

2021-22 Second NHL All-Star Team

C: Connor McDavid, LW: Jonathan Huberdeau, RW: Matthew Tkachuk, D: Victor Hedman, D: Charlie McAvoy, and G: Jacob Markstrom.

2021-22 NHL All-Rookie Team

F: Trevor Zegras, F: Michael Bunting, F: Lucas Raymond, D: Moritz Seider, D: Alexandre Carrier, and G: Jeremy Swayman.

Also, the NHL announced the GM of the Year finalists: Joe Sakic (Avalanche), Chris Drury (Rangers), and Julien BriseBois (Lightning). The winner will be announced during 2022 NHL Draft weekend.