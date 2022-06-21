Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After finishing as the runner-up in the voting a year ago, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was officially announced as the winner of the 2021-22 Norris Trophy on Tuesday night.

Makar got the top spot over Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and Tampa Bay Lightning defender Victor Hedman.

The award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association.

In his first three years in the league Makar has now finished in the top-10 of the voting each year. Based on his early career trajectory, he figures to be in the discussion on a yearly basis for the foreseeable future.

Makar finished the regular season with 28 goals, 58 assists, and 86 total points in 77 games, while also posting dominant possession numbers. He not only helped drive the Avalanche offense, he is also the No. 1 defender on one of the league’s best overall teams.

In terms of impact offensively, the ability to lead the transition game, and defensive zone play there are not many players that possess the overall skillset that Makar has, and at age 22 his best days in the NHL might still be ahead of him.

Here is a look at how this year’s voting played out.

As good as Makar’s regular season performance was, he has been perhaps even better in the playoffs where he is currently one of the leading contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

In his first three years in the league he has averaged more than a point per game in both the regular season and playoffs as a defenseman, while also playing shut down defense and major minutes as the top defenseman on one of the league’s best teams. The sky is the limit for his potential in the NHL.

Other NHL Award Winners announced earlier in the playoffs

Jack Adams Award: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

Lady Byng Trophy: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Masterton Trophy: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

