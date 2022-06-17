Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Another series, another moment that Ondrej Palat has stepped up to make an impact for the Lightning. [NHL.com]

• If you’re talking about Colorado’s speed you have to begin with one, Nathan MacKinnon. [TSN]

• Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Alex Killorn have formed a shutdown line that has frustrated opponents all postseason long. [ESPN]

• Why those “soft” goals against Andrei Vasilevskiy in Game 1 weren’t actually soft at all. [Daily Faceoff]

• Looking back at how Joe Sakic stole Devon Toews from the Islanders. [Sportsnet]

• The NHL announced on Thursday that the 2022-23 salary cap ceiling will be $82.5 million and the floor $61 million. [PHT]

• Would the domino effect of a possible Alex DeBrincat trade lead to Patrick Kane deciding he wants to move on from the Blackhawks? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam will reportedly buy the Predators in the neighborhood of $680 million. [NewsChannel5]

• A pending unrestricted free agent, where might P.K. Subban wind up next season? [NJ.com]

• How things went for the Sabres this past season and where they should go. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Would James Reimer going back to Toronto make sense for the Maple Leafs? [The Leafs Nation]

