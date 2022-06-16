Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• That Lightning team we saw in Game 1 didn’t look like the one that closed out the Rangers last week. They looked a bit ‘out of sync.’ [Sportsnet]

• Penalty kill was a focus during practice leading into the Cup Final and it paid off for the Avalanche. [Denver Post]

• Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s ability to rebound after a shaky Game 1 start showed why he can turn the series for the Lightning. [Tampa Bay Times]

• “The pandemic prevented broadcaster Ismo Lehkonen from watching his son Artturi compete for the Cup live last year. As fate would have it, they get to share the experience a year later.” [Daily Faceoff]

• Don’t expect the Stanley Cup to travel to Russia this summer, and the 2022-23 NHL season will begin Oct. 11. All that and more from Commissioner Gary Bettman’s state of the league address. [PHT]

OH MY LINDGREN pic.twitter.com/gG2NWYpG4T — x – Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) June 16, 2022

• Should Bill Guerin explore the possibility of bringing John Gibson to Minnesota? [Zone Coverage]

• A friend of Bill Belichick and a baseball fan. Some things you may not have known about new Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Would Josh Anderson be a fit with the Islanders? [NY Hockey Now]

• The Canucks will extend Brock Boeser a qualifying offer as they intend to the re-sign the forward. [NHL.com]

• Center depth is an issue that needs addressing this summer by Rangers GM Chris Drury. [Blueseat Blogs]

• Cho Min-Ho, South Korea’s first Olympic hockey goal scorer in 2018, dies at 35. [Olympic Talk]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.