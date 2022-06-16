Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• That Lightning team we saw in Game 1 didn’t look like the one that closed out the Rangers last week. They looked a bit ‘out of sync.’ [Sportsnet]
• Penalty kill was a focus during practice leading into the Cup Final and it paid off for the Avalanche. [Denver Post]
• Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s ability to rebound after a shaky Game 1 start showed why he can turn the series for the Lightning. [Tampa Bay Times]
• “The pandemic prevented broadcaster Ismo Lehkonen from watching his son Artturi compete for the Cup live last year. As fate would have it, they get to share the experience a year later.” [Daily Faceoff]
• Don’t expect the Stanley Cup to travel to Russia this summer, and the 2022-23 NHL season will begin Oct. 11. All that and more from Commissioner Gary Bettman’s state of the league address. [PHT]
[Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]
OH MY LINDGREN pic.twitter.com/gG2NWYpG4T
— x – Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) June 16, 2022
• Should Bill Guerin explore the possibility of bringing John Gibson to Minnesota? [Zone Coverage]
• A friend of Bill Belichick and a baseball fan. Some things you may not have known about new Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Would Josh Anderson be a fit with the Islanders? [NY Hockey Now]
• The Canucks will extend Brock Boeser a qualifying offer as they intend to the re-sign the forward. [NHL.com]
• Center depth is an issue that needs addressing this summer by Rangers GM Chris Drury. [Blueseat Blogs]
• Cho Min-Ho, South Korea’s first Olympic hockey goal scorer in 2018, dies at 35. [Olympic Talk]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.