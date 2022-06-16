NHL salary cap officially at $82.5M for 2022-23 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL and NHLPA confirmed the salary cap for the 2022-23 season as expected: $82.5 million. Their verbiage was “payroll range.”

For rebuilding teams, the salary cap floor is also relevant: it’s at $61M, while the midpoint is $71.7M.

Glancing at Cap Friendly, here are a few teams close to the NHL salary cap ceiling of $82.5M with the free agency and the draft nearing:

To little surprise, the Ducks, Sabres, Red Wings, and Coyotes stand out as NHL teams with massive salary cap space. Technically, the Flames and Avalanche both boast more than $25M in space apiece, yet that money will dry up quickly.

Salary cap space is also quite deceptive for the Penguins, who stare down free agent situations with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Once again, contending teams must contend with a salary cap that’s not exactly skyrocketing. It’s the sort of thing that has Nathan MacKinnon talking about escrow instead of Connor McDavid.

Nathan MacKinnon on the storyline of going against Connor McDavid: "Hopefully that gets more viewers and lowers escrow. Other than that I don't care." 💀 — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 30, 2022

Eventually, you’d hope that record revenues will push the NHL salary cap up. That could still take some time.