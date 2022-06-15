NHL odds: 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will feature the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning and begin on Wednesday, June 15.

In the Eastern Conference Final, the Lightning dispatched the New York Rangers in six games as they will now vie for their third consecutive title. The Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final and are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

While we wait to see who how the series plays out our friends at Pointsbet have created NHL odds for the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and series score.

Game 1 – June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2 – June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3 – June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4 – June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5 – June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 6 – June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 7 – June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Avalanche -180

Lightning +150

Cale Makar +180

Nathan MacKinnon +225

Andrei Vasilevskiy +350

Nikita Kucherov +375

Steven Stamkos +1000

Gabriel Landeskog +2000

Mikko Rantanen +2500

Victor Hedman +4000

Nazem Kadri +10000

Darcy Kuemper +10000

Tampa Bay 4-0 +2000

Tampa Bay 4-1 +700

Tampa Bay 4-2 +600

Tampa Bay 4-3 +600

Colorado 4-0 +800

Colorado 4-1 +400

Colorado 4-2 +400

Colorado 4-3 +400

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.