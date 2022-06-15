NHL odds: 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will feature the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning and begin on Wednesday, June 15.
In the Eastern Conference Final, the Lightning dispatched the New York Rangers in six games as they will now vie for their third consecutive title. The Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final and are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.
While we wait to see who how the series plays out our friends at Pointsbet have created NHL odds for the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner, and series score.
Game 1 – June 15: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
Game 2 – June 18: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
Game 3 – June 20: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
Game 4 – June 22: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
*Game 5 – June 24: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
*Game 6 – June 26: Avalanche at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
*Game 7 – June 28: Lightning at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)
POINTSBET 2022 NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL ODDS
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION
Avalanche -180
Lightning +150
CONN SMYTHE TROPHY WINNER
Cale Makar +180
Nathan MacKinnon +225
Andrei Vasilevskiy +350
Nikita Kucherov +375
Steven Stamkos +1000
Gabriel Landeskog +2000
Mikko Rantanen +2500
Victor Hedman +4000
Nazem Kadri +10000
Darcy Kuemper +10000
SERIES CORRECT SCORE
Tampa Bay 4-0 +2000
Tampa Bay 4-1 +700
Tampa Bay 4-2 +600
Tampa Bay 4-3 +600
Colorado 4-0 +800
Colorado 4-1 +400
Colorado 4-2 +400
Colorado 4-3 +400
