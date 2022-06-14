Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Gord Dwyer, Wes McCauley, and Jean Hebert are among the NHL officials who will work the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. [Scouting the Refs]

• Brayden Point took full line rushes during Monday’s Lightning practice boosting hopes that he will be able to return during the Cup Final. [Tampa Bay Times]

• How Cale Makar is head and shoulders above other defensemen in the NHL. [Sportsnet]

• Looking at the biggest X-factors that will impact this Cup Final. [PHT]

• It’s been a long two decades since the Avalanche played for the Cup. [Mile High Hockey]

• How Joe Sakic built the Stanley Cup contending Avalanche. [PHT]

• Canada topped the U.S. 3-2 to capture gold at the IIHF U-18 Women’s World Championship. [The Ice Garden]

• Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said he was trying to ice his best lineup when scratching Kaapo Kakko for Game 6 Saturday night. [NY Post]

• “Canadian Heritage’s standing committee agreed on Monday to ask Hockey Canada officials to testify in Ottawa next Monday (June 20) regarding the out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight CHL players, including some members of Canada’s 2017-18 World Junior team, in June of 2018.” [TSN]

• How will the Sabres and GM Kevyn Adams use their three first-round picks in next month’s NHL Draft? [NHL.com]

• The Predators have given defenseman Jeremy Lauzon a four-year, $8 million extension. [On the Forecheck]

• Despite a report, Ducks goalie John Gibson hasn’t requested a trade, says his agent. [NJ.com]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.