• This Lightning team has been on quite the journey as they reach their third straight Stanley Cup Final. [Tampa Bay Times]
• According to Jon Cooper, it is “extremely probable” Brayden Point returns at some point in the series. [Sportsnet]
• Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog channels his inner Ric Flair with a little paraphrasing: “To be the best you got to beat the best.” [Denver Post]
• After eight days of rest, the Avalanche will be ready for Game 1 against the Lightning. [Colorado Hockey Now]
• Some stunning numbers through three rounds of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [PHT]
• Two of the finalists for the open Flyers coaching position are reportedly Barry Trotz and John Tortorella. [Daily Faceoff]
[Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]
Outrageous second effort from Mason McTavish❗️#RoadtoMemorialCup | #OHLChampionship pic.twitter.com/8ubDAgVC7U
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 12, 2022
• The Rangers have signed Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year deal. Will he stay or will he stick with his trade request? [Rangers]
• To solve their goalie situation for next season, the Wild and GM Bill Guerin must get creative. [Zone Coverage]
• The U.S. women’s team will play for gold Monday night against Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. [USA Hockey]
• Mikko Koskinen is no longer with the Oilers after signing a two-year deal with HC Lugano of the Swiss league. [Swiss Hockey News]
• A look back at the 1983 U.S. national men’s team, which qualified for the 1983 Sarajevo Games to defend the “Miracle on Ice” gold medal. [Litter Box Cats]
