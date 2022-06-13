Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• This Lightning team has been on quite the journey as they reach their third straight Stanley Cup Final. [Tampa Bay Times]

• According to Jon Cooper, it is “extremely probable” Brayden Point returns at some point in the series. [Sportsnet]

• Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog channels his inner Ric Flair with a little paraphrasing: “To be the best you got to beat the best.” [Denver Post]

• After eight days of rest, the Avalanche will be ready for Game 1 against the Lightning. [Colorado Hockey Now]

• Some stunning numbers through three rounds of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [PHT]

• Two of the finalists for the open Flyers coaching position are reportedly Barry Trotz and John Tortorella. [Daily Faceoff]

• The Rangers have signed Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year deal. Will he stay or will he stick with his trade request? [Rangers]

• To solve their goalie situation for next season, the Wild and GM Bill Guerin must get creative. [Zone Coverage]

• The U.S. women’s team will play for gold Monday night against Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. [USA Hockey]

• Mikko Koskinen is no longer with the Oilers after signing a two-year deal with HC Lugano of the Swiss league. [Swiss Hockey News]

• A look back at the 1983 U.S. national men’s team, which qualified for the 1983 Sarajevo Games to defend the “Miracle on Ice” gold medal. [Litter Box Cats]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.