NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info

The 2022 NHL Conference Finals began on Tuesday, May 31 with the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers at Pepsi Center in Denver. The Eastern Conference Final, featuring the New York Rangers against the Tampa Bay Lightning, began on Wednesday, June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The winner of the New York Rangers-Tampa Bay Lightning Eastern Conference final series will meet the Colorado Avalanche in the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Final, which will begin either June 15 or 18 in Colorado.

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Stanley Cup Final

If the Lightning win the Eastern Conference Final in six games, Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will be on Wednesday, June 15. Should either the Lightning or Rangers win the series in seven games, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on Saturday, June 18.

Based on their higher regular-season point total, the Avalanche will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Lightning or Rangers will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK RANGERS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (TB leads 3-2)

Game 1 – Rangers 6, Lightning 2

Game 2 – Rangers 3, Lightning 2

Game 3 – Lightning 3, Rangers 2

Game 4 – Lightning 4, Rangers 1

Game 5 – Lightning 3, Rangers 1

Game 6 – June 11: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 7 – June 14: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

* If necessary

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Western Conference Final

EDMONTON OILERS v. COLORADO AVALANCHE (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1 – Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Game 2 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 0

Game 3 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 2

Game 4 – Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Eastern Conference

NEW YORK RANGERS v. CAROLINA HURRICANES (NYR wins series 4-3)

Game 1 – Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0

Game 3 – Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1

Game 4 – Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1

Game 5 – Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1

Game 6 – Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 7 – Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-0)



Game 1 – Lightning 4, Panthers 1

Game 2 – Lightning 2, Panthers 1

Game 3 – Lightning 5, Panthers 1

Game 4 – Lightning 2, Panthers 0

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. ST. LOUIS BLUES (COL wins series 4-2)

Game 1 – Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Game 3 – Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Game 4 – Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 5 – Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)

Game 6 – Avalanche 3, Blues 2

CALGARY FLAMES v. EDMONTON OILERS (EDM wins series 4-1)

Game 1 – Flames 9, Oilers 6

Game 2 – Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 3 – Oilers 4, Flames 1

Game 4 – Oilers 5, Flames 3

Game 5 – Oilers 5, Flames 4 (OT)

First Round – Eastern Conference

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (FLA wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2

Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1

Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1

Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3

Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

CAROLINA HURRICANES v. BOSTON BRUINS (CAR wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2

Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2

Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (TBL wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0

Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3

Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2

Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1

NEW YORK RANGERS v. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (NYR wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT)

Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2

Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4

Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

First Round – Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. NASHVILLE PREDATORS (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2

Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT)

Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3

CALGARY FLAMES v. DALLAS STARS (CGY wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0

Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0

Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1

Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1

Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2

Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT)

EDMONTON OILERS vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS (EDM win series 4-3)

Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3

Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0

Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2

Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0

Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2

Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0

MINNESOTA WILD v. ST. LOUIS BLUES (STL wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0

Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2

Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2

Game 6: Blues 5, Wild 1