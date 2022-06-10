Rangers fan banned from MSG after ‘abhorrent assault’ of Lightning fan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Madison Square Garden representatives announced a lifetime ban of a Rangers fan after an “abhorrent assault” of a Lightning fan following Game 5 on Thursday.

The MSG statement reads as such:

Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game — followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened. First, we ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team. Equally important, we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and other MSG venues for life. All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy.

Footage of the incident emerged on social media. Warning: it is graphic in both its violence and in language.

Fox 13’s Evan Axelbank reports that a 29-year-old Rangers fan has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment stemming from the incidents. According to Axelbank (via the NYPD), the fan who was punched was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, while a fan who intervened refused medical treatment.