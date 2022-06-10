Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar says that he’s “hopeful” that Andrew Cogliano and Nazem Kadri will be able to play when the Stanley Cup Final begins some time next week. [NHL.com]

• “This is what separates champions from challengers. This is what separates teams like the Lightning that have a special affinity for winning from teams like the Rangers that are trying their darndest to get there.” [NY Post]

• “If there is one flaw in the swift, free-flowing game of NHL hockey—besides the stupid fighting, of course—it is the random nature of some goals, and the importance of dumb luck. Goals can come at times from nowhere, with no hint of a buildup. They can be fluky. They can be undeserving.” [NY Daily News]

• If the Blackhawks are about to enter a rebuild will that mean trading Alex DeBrincat? [Daily Faceoff]

• What could the Blackhawks get in return for DeBrincat in a deal? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Oilers GM Ken Holland will meet with his coaching staff, including interim head coach Jay Woodcroft, next week to discuss their futures. [TSN]

• Ville Husso and Casey DeSmith are just a few of the goalie options out there for Holland to pursue. [Sportsnet]

• As the Bruins begin their search for Bruce Cassidy‘s replacement, these five coaches should be candidates. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Laila Edwards has stood out for the U.S. women’s U18 team that’s currently headed for the semifinals at the IIHF World Championship. [The Ice Garden]

• A look at the 2021-22 Red Wings and who stood out during a down season. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.