• Jon Cooper on Brayden Point‘s status for tonight’s Game 5: “I can honestly answer this question with, ‘I don’t know.’ I’ll find out when I get on the plane, so I’ll have an answer for (Thursday). But now we’re getting to the point where, every day, I don’t know if there will be definitive outs.” [Tampa Bay Times]
• Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will be game-time decisions for the Rangers ahead of Game 5. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• Could Nazem Kadri return for the Stanley Cup Final after undergoing thumb surgery? [Colorado Hockey Now]
• How injuries could affect the forward depth of the Avalanche for the Cup Final. [Mile High Hockey]
• It’s not easy, but there is a way to defeat the Avalanche. [TSN]
[Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]
• Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live will host the 2022 NHL Awards show, which will take place on June 21 in either New York or Tampa Bay. [NHL.com]
• What Marie-Philip Poulin will bring to the Canadiens as player development consultant. [Sportsnet]
• An inside look at the importance of scouts fighting for the players they value the most. [Daily Faceoff]
• The Flyers have waited on naming a new head coach and now Bruce Cassidy has fallen into their list of options. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• What went wrong for the Senators this season and what comes next? [NBC Sports Edge]
• The Rod Langway Award for best defensive defenseman; the Wayne Gretzky Award for best playmaker; the Guy Lafleur Award for best hockey hair. These awards may not exist, but they should. [Pass it to Bulis]
