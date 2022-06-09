Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Jon Cooper on Brayden Point‘s status for tonight’s Game 5: “I can honestly answer this question with, ‘I don’t know.’ I’ll find out when I get on the plane, so I’ll have an answer for (Thursday). But now we’re getting to the point where, every day, I don’t know if there will be definitive outs.” [Tampa Bay Times]

• Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will be game-time decisions for the Rangers ahead of Game 5. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Could Nazem Kadri return for the Stanley Cup Final after undergoing thumb surgery? [Colorado Hockey Now]

• How injuries could affect the forward depth of the Avalanche for the Cup Final. [Mile High Hockey]

• It’s not easy, but there is a way to defeat the Avalanche. [TSN]

• Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live will host the 2022 NHL Awards show, which will take place on June 21 in either New York or Tampa Bay. [NHL.com]

• What Marie-Philip Poulin will bring to the Canadiens as player development consultant. [Sportsnet]

• An inside look at the importance of scouts fighting for the players they value the most. [Daily Faceoff]

• The Flyers have waited on naming a new head coach and now Bruce Cassidy has fallen into their list of options. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• What went wrong for the Senators this season and what comes next? [NBC Sports Edge]

• The Rod Langway Award for best defensive defenseman; the Wayne Gretzky Award for best playmaker; the Guy Lafleur Award for best hockey hair. These awards may not exist, but they should. [Pass it to Bulis]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.