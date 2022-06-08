Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The strategy of targeting restricted free agents has paid off big time for Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. [Mile High Hockey]

• On the Lightning evening up their series with the Rangers: “Basically, the Lightning got back to doing what made them Stanley Cup champions the past two years. That means tough defense, that means staying out of the penalty box, that means getting away from so many careless turnovers that were leading to odd-man rushes.” [Tampa Bay Times]

• One reason the Lightning have gotten back into the series? They’ve done a good job keeping Mika Zibanejad from exploding offensively. [NY Post]

• P.K. Subban is your 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner. The award is given to the “player or players who best exemplify leadership qualities on and off the ice and have made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in their community.” [NHL.com]

• Evander Kane found a role in Edmonton, but will he stay as he faces unrestricted free agency? [Sportsnet]

• Now that the Oilers’ season is over, what do they do this summer to follow up a conference finals appearance? [Oilers Nation]

• Jack Roslovic has re-upped with the Blue Jackets on a two-year, $8 million extension. [1st Ohio Battery]

• The Stars have re-signed Denis Gurianov to a one-year, $2.9 million deal. [The Hockey News]

• Interesting examination of the value of NHL draft picks. [Sound of Hockey]

• Chris Driedger will miss the next 7-9 months for the Kraken after undergoing ACL surgery. [ESPN]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.