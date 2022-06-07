Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Brayden Point skated again on Monday but Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has ruled him out for Game 4. [Tampa Bay Times]

• One of Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s best traits is his ability to stay healthy. [Daily Faceoff]

• Meanwhile, Ryan Strome, who left Game 3 with an injury, is expected to play Tuesday night. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Following their Game 4 loss to the Avalanche, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse revealed he played the entire playoffs with a torn hip flexor. [Oilers Nation]

• The Bruins decided to fire head coach Bruce Cassidy Monday night, adding another bench boss to a crowded coaching market. [PHT]

• Getting rid of Cassidy does not solve the issues facing the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]

Is she going 5 hole? Nope! St. Martin with a sweet move for goal 4️⃣ of the game.#U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/kKCCZ88j4z — USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 7, 2022

• Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov has rejected an extension from KHL side Traktor Chelyabinsk as he eyes a return to the NHL. [TSN]

• As Pat Verbeek continues shaping his roster, what does the Ducks’ salary cap situation look like for next season? [Crashing the Pond]

• What kind of coaching changes could we see with the LA Kings ahead of next season? [Mayor’s Manor]

• Some big changes could be coming to college hockey in the near future. [College Hockey News]

• Looking at Claude Giroux‘s options ahead of him hitting the unrestricted free agent market. [Broad Street Hockey]

