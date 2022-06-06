Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Zach Hyman‘s feeling fine as the Oilers face a sweep: “Everybody’s counting us out, so there’s no pressure on our end. All the pressure flips to Colorado. They’re expected to win now. For us, it’s just about getting one and then go from there.” [TSN]

• Evander Kane will miss Game 4 after being suspended for his hit on Nazem Kadri Saturday night. [PHT]

• “The issue is that there seems to be more subjectivity rather than objectivity from the NHL department of player safety, let alone the referees that take the ice every night. That’s why it’s time for the league to take a deep dive into its refereeing and the way the player safety department operates.” [Oilers Nation]

• Gerard Gallant defends Jacob Trouba‘s style of play: “Jacob’s a clean hockey player who plays a hard game. He plays a good honest game. He’s not trying to hurt people out there.” [ESPN]

• What will the Rangers do if Ryan Strome cannot play in Game 4 Tuesday night? [NY Post]

• Ondrej Palat‘s late goal in Game 3 made it a “brand-new series” for the Lightning against the Rangers. [Sportsnet]

• How things went so bad for the Blackhawks this season? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Travis Konecny is stressing patience with Flyers fans saying that good times are coming. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Patrice Bergeron is now a five-time winner of the Selke Trophy. [PHT]

• Why it would be in the Wild’s best interest to bring Marc-Andre Fleury back for another season. [Zone Coverage]

• Are Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen in the Penguins’ plans going forward? [Pensburgh]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.