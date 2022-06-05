Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday that Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended one game for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

Kane was assessed a five-minute major for boarding on the play, but was not ejected.

Kadri exited the game and did not return. He will miss the remainder of the series as a result of the injury.

You can see the play and the NHL’s description of it in the video above.

Kane’s absence will be significant for the Oilers as they look to avoid a sweep on Monday night. He has been one of the Oilers’ most productive players this postseason, having already scored 13 goals in the team’s first 15 playoff games.

After scoring six goals in a Game 1 loss, Edmonton’s offense has struggled the past two games against a dominant Colorado defense and strong showing from backup goalie Pavel Francouz, who has had to start in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper.

This is the fifth time the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Kane in his NHL career.

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Western Conference Final

EDMONTON OILERS v. COLORADO AVALANCHE (COL leads 3-0)

Game 1 – Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Game 2 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 0

Game 3 – Avalanche 4, Oilers 2

Game 4 – June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5 – June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 6 – June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 7 – June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

* If necessary

