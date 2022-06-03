Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• They’ve done it before, but the managing injuries is something the Lightning will have to deal with if they’re to three-peat. [Tampa Bay Times]

• The Rangers’ “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafrenière, and Kaapo Kakko has been huge this postseason. [PHT]

• Connor McDavid after the Oilers’ Game 2 loss: “Probably haven’t been at the top of my game here, they’ve done a good job of limiting chances and stuff like that,” said McDavid.” [Edmonton Sun]

• If you’re the Oilers, making mistakes against the Avalanche is a very bad idea. [Sportsnet]

• “Former NHL player and abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy says Hockey Canada should publicly disclose the findings of its investigation into allegations that eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of Canada’s 2017-18 World Junior team, sexually assaulted a woman in a London, Ont., hotel.” [TSN]

• Jordan Staal says he’ll play the final season of his 10-year deal and then decide on his future once the contract expires next summer. [NHL.com]

• With Tom Wilson out 6-8 months for the Capitals, how do they fill his spot in the lineup? [Washington Hockey Now]

• What moves can the Golden Knights make this summer that would give them some salary cap space? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• “USHL gives [Mitchell] Miller a second chance, then celebrates him” [Ken Campbell]

• Want to get rid of all the debates surrounding offside calls? Just get rid of offside! [Pass it to Bulis]

• Flames head coach Darryl Sutter is your 2021-22 Jack Adams Award winner. [PHT]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.