Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is the winner of the 2022 Masterton Trophy, which is handed out every year to the player that demonstrates perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. It is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes and New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara were the other two finalists this season for the award.

After helping lead the Canadiens to a stunning Stanley Cup Final appearance during the 2020-21 season, Price was limited to just five games during the 2021-22 season. He missed a significant portion of the season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery, and also entered the player’s assistance program in October.

He made his season debut on April 15 for the Canadiens.

He is the sixth player in Canadiens franchise history to win the Masterton Trophy, joining Max Pacioretty (2011-12), Saku Koivu (2001-02), Serge Savard (1978-79), Henri Richard (1973-74), and Claude Provost (1967-68).

—