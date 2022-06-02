Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Edmonton Oilers have lost games this postseason, the red light behind Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen has been busy. In five defeats during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Edmonton has allowed a total of 30 goals. Of course, 17 of those have come in their last two Game 1s.

But the Oilers have managed to bounce back after rough series starts. They shutout the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 in Game 2 of the First Round and topped the Calgary Flames 5-3 after their wild Game 1 of the Second Round. So, despite how hectic Tuesday’s 8-6 series opener was against the Colorado Avalanche, it hasn’t been an indicator that they’re out of their depth.

“In all three of those games, they were tied or within one goal,” Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft said. “So did we play perfectly? We didn’t play perfectly. We know we can be better just like we could be better after Game 1 versus L.A., just like we could be better after Game 1 versus Calgary.”

The Avalanche are certainly a different beast than the Kings or Flames, and their offense came in waves and answered Edmonton’s first three goals within minutes, sometimes seconds, before building up a 7-3 second period lead. Colorado was first to most pucks and the Oilers were unable to match the speed they were up against. Game 2 will have to see big changes in that department.

“I definitely think we’re a fast team and we have the ability to match that,” said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “Playing fast in the neutral zone is something we need to be better at moving forward. Just being able to put pucks in positions where we have an opportunity to play in the offensive zone.”

Woodcroft wouldn’t reveal if Smith or Koskinen will start Game 2, but if history is any indicator Smith has bounced back from those tough Game 1 starts in the last two series, so staying with him could be expected.

Smith, like his teammates, have been through this before and they realize that while they’re close to playing for the Stanley Cup, there’s still plenty of hockey left.

“When you’re on the bench halfway through the game, it’s not a good sign,” Smith said. “In saying that, it’s one game and I’ve been in this position before, so you park it. It’s a long series.”

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Western Conference Final

EDMONTON OILERS v. COLORADO AVALANCHE (COL leads 1-0)

Game 1 : Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Game 2 – June 2: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3 – June 4: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4 – June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5 – June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

*Game 6 – June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD

*Game 7 – June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

* If necessary