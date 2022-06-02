Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar on Darcy Kuemper‘s status for Game 2: “We’ll see. I don’t know yet.” [Denver Post]
• Will it be Mike Smith or Mikko Koskinen in net for the Oilers in Game 2? Jay Woodcroft isn’t telling just yet. [TSN]
• The Oilers need to ensure there is better focus in the minutes following a goal they score. [Oilers Nation]
• Lightning forward Brayden Point skated on Wednesday for the first time since Game 7 of the First Round but head coach Jon Cooper remains unsure when he’ll be available to play. [Tampa Bay Times]
• An MCL tear was what kept Frederik Andersen out of the Hurricanes’ lineup since mid-April. The goaltender said on Wednesday he was very close to returning. [Sportsnet]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]
• John Wroblewski, who was head coach of the AHL’s Ontario Reign the last two seasons, will now guide the U.S. women’s national team. [Olympic Talk]
• Alexander Radulov is heading back to the KHL after signing a deal with Ak Bars Kazan. [Dallas Morning News]
• A look back at the Kraken’s trade deadline and how GM Ron Francis did in his wheeling and dealing. [Sound of Hockey]
• Would a Martin Necas for Kevin Fiala trade work for both sides? [Zone Coverage]
• Anze Kopitar is your 2021-22 winner of the Mark Messier Leadership Award. [NHL.com]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.