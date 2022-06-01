Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The Canadiens have dropped the interim tag from Martin St-Louis’ title and named him the 32nd head coach in franchise history. [Canadiens]

• Your 2022 NHL conference finals officials, which will not include Chris Lee or Steve Kozari. [Scouting the Refs]

• The numbers behind the Lightning vs. Rangers Eastern Conference final. [Blueshirt Banter]

• How have the Lightning fared in recent Game 1s? [Raw Charge]

• Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar on Pavel Francouz, following Darcy Kuemper‘s injury: “I have a lot of faith in [Francouz]. So does our team. So, having a guy like that is obviously key. See through the playoffs how many teams are onto their second goalie and some teams’ third and trying to survive. You’ve got to have capable goaltending from more than one guy, and we have it.” [TSN]

• How much does Kuemper’s injury benefit the Oilers’ chances of advancing? [Daily Faceoff]

David Pastrnak asks David Krejci if he’s coming back to Boston next season… pic.twitter.com/FGhy6qwcHV — Erin Walsh (@ewalsh90) May 31, 2022

• A closer look at why Cale Makar‘s goal was ruled a good one and not offside. [Sportsnet]

• Two months after joining the team’s ownership group, Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James is taking over as general manager of the PHF’s Toronto Six. [Toronto Six]

• U.S. hockey legend Meghan Duggan has been promoted by the Devils to Director, Player Development. She will “manage all levels of the club’s development department, evaluating all on-ice and off-ice information.” [Devils]

• Following their Second Round exit, the Blues plan to keep their core together, including Vladimir Tarasenko, for another run next season. [NHL.com]

