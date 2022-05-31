Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Home ice and five-on-five play are two areas that could help the Avalanche get by the Oilers in the Western Conference Final. [Mile High Hockey]

• Is depth scoring an area where the Oilers are behind the Avalanche? [Oilers Nation]

• Four years after The Letter the Rangers are four wins away from playing for the Stanley Cup. [NY Post]

• Rod Brind’Amour on the Hurricanes’ Game 7 loss: “They’re all hard. Every year when it ends is always tough. It’s tougher maybe because I felt like we were in a different spot this year. It wasn’t that we were better than everybody, but I felt like we weren’t worse. We were right there. That makes it maybe a little tougher. It’s another chance, I don’t want to say lost, but it’s another year where you don’t get that chance.” [Canes Country]

• On the Hockey Canada lawsuit settlement and what it means for hockey: “We spend so much time talking about changing the culture of the game, about making it more welcoming and accessible. They are noble goals but if achieving those goals means sometimes shining a light on the grotesque and the horrific, if it means people accountable for disgracing themselves and the game, then so be it.” [Daily Faceoff]

• Between Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, it’s going to be a busy offseason for Flames GM Brad Treliving. [Sportsnet]

• How Jake Guentzel‘s contract helped the Penguins get Bryan Rust on a team-friendly extension. [Pensburgh]

• Former NHLers Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek have joined the Canucks in their player development department to work primarily with prospects. [TSN]

• Twelve NHL teams plan to interview Shane Wright, the projected No. 1 overall pick, during this week’s scouting combine. [NHL.com]

