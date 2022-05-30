Jarvis won’t return for Hurricanes in Game 7 after Trouba hit

By May 30, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT
Jarvis won't return for Hurricanes in Game 7 after Trouba hit
via ESPN/Sportsnet
0 Comments

Heading into the second period of Game 7, the Hurricanes trail the Rangers 2-0. Beating Igor Shesterkin at least three times in Game 7 will be that much harder without Seth Jarvis.

The Hurricanes announced that Seth Jarvis will not return during Game 7 after a hard hit by Jacob Trouba. Carolina merely called it “an upper-body injury.”

Trouba was not penalized for his hit on Jarvis. Is the Trouba hit on Jarvis suspension or penalty-worthy? As with many of these hits that blur the line, it’s a matter of subjectivity. (And may vary depending upon your rooting interests.)

To make matters worse, Jarvis’ difficulties leaving the ice likely contributed to a Hurricanes too many men on the ice penalty. The Rangers needed little time to cash-in on the ensuing power play, as Chris Kreider made it 2-0.

The Jarvis hit is just one of several controversial Trouba hits during these playoffs. Most memorably, Trouba’s hit injured Sidney Crosby, possibly altering the course of what became a seven-game series. Trouba avoided supplementary discipline regarding that Crosby hit. He also caused a stir with this hit on Max Domi:

Jarvis, 20, generated eight points through 14 playoff contests. He came into Game 7 with an assist in each of his previous two games, no small accomplishment as goals have become tougher to come by for Carolina.

Rangers’ Lindgren returns after being shaken up; Raanta also injured

Several minutes into the second period, the Rangers had their own hit to beef about. Ryan Lindgren needed help off the ice after a hard hit by Nino Niederreiter. New York was the only team to receive a penalty during that sequence.

Eventually, Lindgren returned for the Rangers. Meanwhile, in that same second period, Antti Raanta suffered an injury. We’ll see if he can bounce back. If not, that continues a string of injury issues from Raanta to Frederik Andersen.

More NHL News

Rangers Hurricanes Game 7
Rangers advance with convincing Game 7 win vs. Hurricanes
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Top potential free agents for 2022 offseason
Jason Spezza retires, will assist Dubas in Maple Leafs front office
Jason Spezza retires, will assist Dubas in Maple Leafs front office