Heading into the second period of Game 7, the Hurricanes trail the Rangers 2-0. Beating Igor Shesterkin at least three times in Game 7 will be that much harder without Seth Jarvis.

The Hurricanes announced that Seth Jarvis will not return during Game 7 after a hard hit by Jacob Trouba. Carolina merely called it “an upper-body injury.”

Trouba was not penalized for his hit on Jarvis. Is the Trouba hit on Jarvis suspension or penalty-worthy? As with many of these hits that blur the line, it’s a matter of subjectivity. (And may vary depending upon your rooting interests.)

Seth Jarvis has yet to return to the Carolina bench following this hit from Jacob Trouba.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UjQ0osJaaR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 31, 2022

To make matters worse, Jarvis’ difficulties leaving the ice likely contributed to a Hurricanes too many men on the ice penalty. The Rangers needed little time to cash-in on the ensuing power play, as Chris Kreider made it 2-0.

The Jarvis hit is just one of several controversial Trouba hits during these playoffs. Most memorably, Trouba’s hit injured Sidney Crosby, possibly altering the course of what became a seven-game series. Trouba avoided supplementary discipline regarding that Crosby hit. He also caused a stir with this hit on Max Domi:

Trouba hits Domi, Lorentz goes after Trouba. 5 for fighting for Trouba

2 for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10 minute misconduct for Lorentz. pic.twitter.com/onlGYx1W6F — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

Jarvis, 20, generated eight points through 14 playoff contests. He came into Game 7 with an assist in each of his previous two games, no small accomplishment as goals have become tougher to come by for Carolina.

Rangers’ Lindgren returns after being shaken up; Raanta also injured

Several minutes into the second period, the Rangers had their own hit to beef about. Ryan Lindgren needed help off the ice after a hard hit by Nino Niederreiter. New York was the only team to receive a penalty during that sequence.

Ryan Lindgren's going straight to the locker room, appearing to suffer a leg injury. That's a massive blow for the #NYR pic.twitter.com/ogWyQte0o3 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 31, 2022

Eventually, Lindgren returned for the Rangers. Meanwhile, in that same second period, Antti Raanta suffered an injury. We’ll see if he can bounce back. If not, that continues a string of injury issues from Raanta to Frederik Andersen.

Antti Raanta's down and hurting. Talk about awful injury luck. pic.twitter.com/R450Od4ptH — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 31, 2022