U.S., Canada men reach semifinals at 2022 IIHF World Championship

TAMPERE, Finland — Drake Batherson scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden on Thursday night in the world hockey quarterfinals.

In another quarterfinal matchup, Ben Meyers scored twice, Adam Gaudette added a goal and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves as the United States topped Switzerland 3-0.

Canada will face the Czech Republic on Saturday in the semifinals, while the U.S. will play Finland.

The Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1 on Thursday, while Finland beat Slovakia 4-2.

Canada, the defending champion, overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Ryan Graves scored 1:21 into the period and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mathew Barzal connected 30 seconds apart late in regulation.

After William Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime, Batherson fired a sharp-angle shot behind goalie Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

“Obviously, being down 3-0 going into the third period was not what we planned, but we were able to get that goal early in the third,” Batherson said. “I was frustrated that I took a penalty, and to be honest I thought we were going to have a hard time coming back, but we never gave up.”

Nylander, Carl Klingberg and Max Friberg scored for Sweden.

Chris Driedger stopped 16 shots for Canada. Ullmark made 38 saves for Sweden.

Marko Anttila scored twice to help Finland beat Slovakia. David Krejci, David Pastrnak, Roman Cervenka and Jiri Smejkal scored in the Czech Republic’s victory over Germany.