Review drama: Key Coleman goal disallowed in Flames – Oilers Game 5

Call it poetic, maybe, that the most talked-about goal from Flames – Oilers Game 5 might end up being the one that wasn’t a goal at all.
Expect this to be the most talked-about Flames non-goal since Martin Gelinas and parallax were hot topics. After a 5-4 Flames goal was disallowed, Connor McDavid won Game 5 in overtime, giving the Oilers the 5-4 goal that mattered.
“The Battle of Alberta” ended in Game 5, and ended with controversy.
Kicking motion from Coleman? Key Flames goal disallowed after controversial video review
At least, it was determined to not be a goal after a controversial video review. Seemingly, the Flames went up 5-4 over the Oilers in Game 5 after Mikael Backlund created a rebound, which went off of Blake Coleman and into the net.
There were two possible hitches, actually.
- The goal was close to being disallowed because of a near-offside.
- The pivotal decision was whether Blake Coleman kicked the puck in, or if it went off of his skate.
Decide for yourself:
Again, it’s a bit comical that a non-goal looms so large on a game that’s been so high-scoring.
As a reminder, during the second period, the Flames and Oilers combined to score four goals in 1:11. That represents the fastest four goals in NHL playoff history by 22 seconds.
"It's hard to keep up!"
