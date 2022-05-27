Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• After their “Mile High Miracle,” the Blues look to take that momentum into Game 6 vs. the Avalanche. [Post-Dispatch]

• Gerard Gallant on the Rangers’ Game 5 effort: “We weren’t quick enough, we weren’t strong enough. We can make excuses about them clogging up the neutral zone and all that, but we just didn’t play our game. We weren’t competitive enough tonight.” [NHL.com]

• “A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2017-18 World Junior team, has agreed to drop a lawsuit against the players, Hockey Canada, and the CHL after reaching a settlement.” [TSN]

• While Connor McDavid has been on another planet this postseason, Leon Draisaitl has been just as impactful. [Daily Faceoff]

• “Edmonton’s best players were the best players in this series, while Calgary’s best players — starting with Markstrom (5.12 GAA, .852 saves percentage) — came up small. Gaudreau had six points in the series. Five Oilers had that many or more, while Draisaitl had three more points than the entire Flames first line combined.” [Sportsnet]

• A look at the Lightning and how they continue to contend year after year. [Slate]

• Kings defenseman Sean Durzi underwent shoulder surgery this week and should be ready for the start of training camp. [Hockey Royalty]

• The IIHF announced the locations for a number of upcoming tournaments, including the 2024 Women’s World Championship coming to the U.S. [IIHF]

• How things went so wrong for the Devils this season. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.