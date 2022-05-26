Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Sounds like 50-year-old Jaromir Jagr will be back for another season with Rytíři Kladno of the Czech Republic. [NHL.com]
• The Oilers being one win away from the Western Conference Final? Who would have thought that a few months ago? [Copper ‘n Blue]
• Throughout this playoff run for the Rangers, it’s time to show Ryan Lindgren some love. [Blueshirt Banter]
• Blues head coach Craig Berube on his “no comment” response when asked about the threats directed at Nazem Kadri: “I just want to comment on my ‘no comment’ the other day. I’m not on social media. I was aware of a threat made to Nazem. Not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that.” [ESPN]
Nathan. MacKinnon. How!? #StanleyCup
🇺🇸: @NHL_On_TNT ➡️ https://t.co/2idhShV814
🇨🇦: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W pic.twitter.com/Myz4rblPvP
— NHL (@NHL) May 26, 2022
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]
• “Three Calgary businessmen have engaged with Calgary Flames ownership with the goal of facilitating a new arena deal with the city.” [Calgary Sun]
• “Now, as the city’s negotiators prepare to sit down at the table with Flames ownership and try to find a new deal, they should get ready to raise the stakes. It’s time for Calgary, a city that prides itself on its entrepreneurial spirit, to let its biggest corporate leaders take the risks associated with building the arena — and reap the rewards if and when they come.” [National Observer]
• What can we expect from the Florida Panthers next season? [Daily Faceoff]
• Joe Thornton remains undecided about his future in the NHL. The Panthers forward turns 43 in July. [PHT]
• Interesting look at which Golden Knights players have the most to gain or lose depending on who’s the next head coach. [Sin Bin Vegas]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.