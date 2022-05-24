Rangers get even in Game 4 win; another big Trouba hit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Say this for the New York Rangers: they do not go away without a fight, and they do not care what you think of them or their chances.

With their 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night they have drawn even in their Second Round series after winning both games at Madison Square Garden. They will now play a pivotal Game 5 in Carolina on Thursday night.

They jumped on Carolina early on Tuesday with a pair of first period goals and then allowed Igor Shesterkin to slam the door shut and even the series. This is now the second series in a row the Rangers looked done early, facing a two game deficit, only to come back.

A few thoughts on this one.

Another big Jacob Trouba hit

Jacob Trouba has developed quite a reputation for controversial big hits in recent years, and he added another one to the list on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes series.

Midway through the first period Trouba delivered a massive hit to Carolina’s Max Domi in the neutral zone that kicked off a fight between Trouba and Carolina’s Steven Lorentz.

Trouba was not penalized for the hit and given the way things have gone with the DoPS this postseason it seems unlikely any punishment is on the horizon.

Trouba hits Domi, Lorentz goes after Trouba. 5 for fighting for Trouba

2 for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10 minute misconduct for Lorentz. pic.twitter.com/onlGYx1W6F — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

This was costly for Carolina because that sequence resulted in a Rangers power play that turned into a Frank Vatrano power play goal to start the scoring.

Frederik Andersen time for Game 5?

With Andersen sidelined for the entire postseason to this point Antti Raanta has been the Hurricanes starting goalie and played outstanding hockey to this point. But with Andersen inching his way back and the Hurricanes having now lost two games in a row it is worth wondering if they turn to Andersen in Game 5. He has been the Hurricanes best goalie all year and one of the best in the league. As good as Raanta has played this postseason you have to think Andersen will be back in as soon as he is ready.

The good news for Carolina is the series shifts back to their building for Game 5 where they have been a different team this postseason.

The bad news is the Rangers have clearly adjusted following a slow start in the series while Shesterkin is finding his game.

—