• Nazem Kadri, hat trick hero of Game 4, on the threats he received following his collision with Jordan Binnington: “I was able to read those messages. They were very extreme. Racial, threatening – all that good stuff. (The police) did a great job of making me feel safe, and I really appreciate it.” [Colorado Hockey Now]
• The offensive surge we saw during the regular season has not stopped in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [TSN]
• Frederik Andersen skated at MSG on Monday, but it’s still Antti Raanta‘s net. [News and Observer]
• Connor McDavid, like Wayne Gretzky before him, is making life very difficult for the Flames. [Sportsnet]
• “‘This is why it mattered’: Women’s pro hockey is about to have its moment” [On Her Turf]
• Now that they have money committed to Bryan Rust for six seasons, how does his extension affect Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin‘s futures? [Pensburgh]
• Mistakes in extensions and free agency cannot happen as the Wild enter salary cap hell. [Zone Coverage]
• Which open NHL coaching jobs are the most appealing? [Daily Faceoff]
• With Mark Giordano back with the Maple Leafs, what does that tell the rest of the league about Toronto’s plans? [The Hockey Writers]
