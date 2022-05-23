Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Andrew Brunette on his team’s play as they face elimination tonight in Game 4: “They have more will and more desire than we do, and it shows probably if you watch the game shift after shift right now, so we have to find a way that we need to dial it in deeper and harder and want it more. … They’re blocking shots. We’re not, really. … But they’ve just got a little bit more will. When there’s a loose puck, they’re kind of out-battling us and they want it a little bit more.” [Florida Hockey Now]

• “The NHL‘s first playoff edition of the Battle of Alberta in more than 30 years has piqued more than the interest of hardcore hockey fans, but also other Edmontonians and Calgarians now enthusiastically exhibiting their civic pride. A PhD student at the University of Alberta’s psychology department said that she believes it will bring mental health benefits.” [Global News]

• Could Marc Savard make a move from junior hockey to the Dallas Stars? [Sportsnet]

• Why line changes are much more important than line matching for coaches. [Daily Faceoff]

• Tanking for Connor Bedard and the 2023 NHL Draft won’t solve all of the Blackhawks’ issues. [Second City Hockey]

• If you missed it, the Penguins re-signed Bryan Rust to a six-year, $30.75 million extension. [PHT]

• On the Red Wings and their draft “purgatory” standing: “Missing out on top-talent puts the Red Wings at a massive disadvantage in every conceivable way. In order to compete, the team needs a slew of things to go right: luck, flexibility, and intelligent drafting. Fortunately, the Wings have two of the three at their disposal. With a handful of contracts coming to an end, Detroit has over $25M in salary cap space at their disposal.” [Winging it in Motown]

• A look at what went wrong in the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Which Canadiens players may not be a part of Martin St. Louis’ roster in 2022-23? [The Hockey Writers]

