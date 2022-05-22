Maple Leafs re-sign Mark Giordano to 2-year extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Maple Leafs liked what they saw from veteran defenseman Mark Giordano after acquiring him from Seattle at the NHL trade deadline, and rewarded him with a two-year contract extension on Sunday.

The deal will reportedly pay him a salary cap hit of $800,000 per season.

Giordano is in his late 30s and is not the same player he was at his peak, and his offensive game has definitely declined, but he remains a solid defensive presence and possession driver.

At that salary cap hit it should be a steal for the Maple Leafs even if he is no longer an elite scorer as a defenseman.

Their defensive play was underrated during the 2021-22 season and Giordano definitely helps their blue line. It is also a very low-risk deal for Toronto given how low the salary cap number is. At the very least he should be able to give them a strong defensive effort in 2022-23.

