The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and if you’re wondering what the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history is, we’ve got a list of the top 10 below.

Top 10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History:

116:30, 6 OT – March 24, 1936: Detroit at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis) 104:46, 6 OT– April 3, 1933: Toronto vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis) 92:01, 5 OT – May 4, 2000: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis) 90:27, 5 OT – August 11, 2020: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (2020 East First Round) 80: 48, 5 OT – April 24, 2003: Anaheim at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis) 79:15, 4 OT – April 24, 1996: Pittsburgh at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters) 78:06, 4 OT – April 11, 2007: Vancouver vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters) 70:18, 4 OT – March 23, 1943: Toronto at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis) 69:03, 4 OT – May 4, 2008: Dallas vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis) 68:52, 4 OT – March 28, 1930: Montreal vs. New York Rangers (1930 NHL Semis)

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Eastern Conference

FLORIDA PANTHERS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING



Game 1 – May 17: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2 – May 19: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3 – May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4 – May 23: Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5 – May 25: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

*Game 6 – May 27: Panthers at Lightning, TBD

*Game 7 – May 29: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

NEW YORK RANGERS v. CAROLINA HURRICANES

Game 1 – May 18: Rangers at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports)

Game 2 – May 20: Rangers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports)

Game 3 – May 22: Hurricanes at Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, Sportsnet, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4 – May 24: Hurricanes at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports)

*Game 5 – May 26: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

*Game 6 – May 28: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD

*Game 7 – May 30: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

2022 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round – Western Conference

COLORADO AVALANCHE v. ST. LOUIS BLUES

Game 1 – May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2 – May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3 – May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4 – May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

*Game 5 – May 25: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

*Game 6 – May 27: Avalanche at Blues, TBD

*Game 7 – May 29: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

CALGARY FLAMES v. EDMONTON OILERS

Game 1 – May 18: Oilers at Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN)

Game 2 – May 20: Oilers at Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN)

Game 3 – May 22: Flames at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 4 – May 24: Flames at Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN)

*Game 5 – May 26: Oilers at Flames, TBD

*Game 6 – May 28: Flames at Oilers, TBD

*Game 7 – May 30: Oilers at Flames, TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined