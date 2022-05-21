Binnington, Girard leave early with possible injuries in Blues - Avs Game 3

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Early on in Game 3 of Blues – Avalanche, there are two key injuries to watch. Most prominently, Jordan Binnington left Game 3 after a collision with Nazem Kadri. On the Avs’ side, it’s also worth noting that Samuel Girard was badly shaken up by a hard Ivan Barbashev hit.

After the Avalanche’s Game 3 win, they announced that Samuel Girard is out for the rest of the playoffs with a broken sternum.

The Blues don’t have much information about Binnington beyond him being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Binnington leaves Game 3 of Avalanche – Blues after Kadri collision

It was only a matter of time before we saw a Nazem Kadri controversy.

In the case of Game 3 of Avalanche – Blues, it was a big one. Kadri collided hard with Jordan Binnington, after some contact with Calle Rosen.

Binnington clearly tried to resist leaving, despite showing some serious signs of duress. Eventually, Binnington departed the St. Louis net — at least temporarily? — for Ville Husso. Here’s video of the Kadri – Binnington collision.

Ville Husso is now in between the pipes for the @StLouisBlues after Jordan Binnington left with an injury on the play below. ⤵️#StanleyCup | #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8oaGHdPHH2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2022

PHT will monitor that situation for updates on Binnington’s status. There was no penalty on the play.

Shortly after Husso stepped into the Blues net, the Avalanche tied Game 3 on a Logan O'Connor goal. (It’s fair to wonder if the play should have been called offside, but St. Louis elected not to challenge the call.)

Earlier in this series, Binnington was bumped by Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin.

Avalanche defenseman Girard slow to get up after hit by Blues’ Barbashev

There’s one other injury situation to watch, and plenty of time to go in this one. Even earlier in Game 3, Ivan Barbashev delivered a hard hit on Samuel Girard. Girard took quite a bit of time to get back on his feet, and looked shaken afterward.

This check also didn’t draw a penalty call:

Wow, this Ivan Barbashev hit on Sam Girard. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f8dfttsRMS — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 22, 2022

Again, PHT will monitor both injury situations for Binnington and Girard. Moments like these could definitely ratchet up the violence in this Central Division rivalry.

Do you think either hit warrants extra looks from the Department of Player Safety?