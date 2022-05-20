Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Mark Stone underwent a “successful lumbar discectomy” on Thursday and should be ready to go for the Golden Knights when training camp opens in September. [Knights on Ice]

• Wherever Matthew Tkachuk is on the ice, controlled chaos can be found. [Daily Faceoff]

• Fun look at the wild stats that came out of Game 1 in the 2022 Battle of Alberta. [Sportsnet]

• Could the Bruins not bring Bruce Cassidy back next season? Here’s Cam Neely: “I think we have to look at making some changes as far as how we play and the way we do some of the things. I think Bruce is a fantastic coach…he’s brought a lot of success to this organization. I like him as a coach. So, we’ll see where it goes. But I do think we need to make some changes. And I think Bruce, a couple of days ago, alluded to that. So, we’ll see where that goes with that.” [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• Andrew Brunette on the Panthers’ tough Game 2 defeat: “I loved our game. I thought we’re in a great position. We controlled the puck with 20 seconds left and just didn’t manage it We made a fatal mistake. We had the puck behind our net and were fine. They weren’t forcing us, really, and we threw it away. Then we threw it away again, lost a battle, and were chasing behind the net. For a game that was structurally good all game, the last 20 seconds cost us tonight.” [Florida Hockey Now]

• The Blues’ “BOP” line led the way in Game 2 to help even the series with the Avalanche. [Post-Dispatch]

• “The winners of seven trophies will be announced from June 1-7, with one winner per day being announced exclusively by NHL national rightsholders during pregame shows for Conference Final games. The winners of the five remaining awards – the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy – will be revealed in a one-hour live show on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m., ET, airing on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA in Canada. More details on that show will be shared in the coming weeks.” [NHL]

• “A judge has ordered a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk to turn over documents in a legal fight with Trinity Development Group about an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats. The decision earlier this month appears to show proceedings in the years-long legal dispute are moving forward despite Melnyk’s death in March.” [CTV News]

• After coming over to Buffalo as part of the Jack Eichel trade, Peyton Krebs has been having a great season in the AHL. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• John Tortorella would be fun in Philadelphia. Maybe not for Flyers fans, but for us? Surely. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• A look at the Kings’ salary cap picture and what GM Rob Blake can do this offseason to improve. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Now that the head coach has been picked, what’s next for GM Lou Lamoriello to do for the Islanders? [New York Hockey Now]

• MVP Kennedy Marchment, Goaltender of the Year Elaine Chuli and other awards were handed out Thursday night by the Premier Hockey Federation. [The Ice Garden]

• Who has the best bucket out of all of the goalies playing in the Second Round? [Hockey by Design]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.