Predators sign head coach John Hynes to two-year extension

Scratch Nashville off the list of potential landing spots for Barry Trotz. The Predators announced on Thursday that they have signed head coach John Hynes to a two-year extension.

“I think he’s done a fantastic job — and his staff,” said Predators general manager David Poile. “I am totally comfortable with John and his coaching staff to lead us to bigger and belter things moving forward.”

Hynes helped guide the Predators to a 45-30-7 record and their highest point total (97) since the 2018-19 NHL season. Nashville clinched the second Western Conference Wild card and were ultimately swept out of the First Round by the Colorado Avalanche.

Since replacing Peter Laviolette in Jan. 2020, Hynes has a 92-64-10 with the Predators but zero playoff series wins.

“I believe John and his coaching staff are the right move to lead us back into Cup contention, and I will do everything in my power to give him the necessary tools to accomplish that goal,” Poile said.

There weren’t many expectations that Poile would make a change at head coach considering the success the Predators had during the regular season. The team is in what the GM described as a “competitive transition,” and the 2022-23 roster will depend on what happens with pending unrestricted free agent Filip Forsberg this summer.

Forsberg and Poile have both said they’d like to work out an extension for the 42-goal man, but it’ll be down to each side’s idea of a fair term and dollar amount and if there’s a meeting place in the middle.

“Signing Forsberg does one thing,” Poile said during a February radio appearance. “Not signing Forsberg probably takes us in a different direction.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.