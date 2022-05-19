Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• The Panthers are hoping to be smarter in Game 2 after they dropped Game 1 to the Lightning Tuesday night. [NHL.com]

• Brayden Point will miss a second straight game for the Lightning as he deals with an injury [PHT]

• Game 1 was a must-win for the Blues, but they just could not solve the Avalanche defense. [Mile High Hockey]

• Jordan Binnington better be ready for Colorado’s Game 2 plan, which is to shoot, shoot, shoot. [Post-Dispatch]

• Which matchups are key for the Rangers to win in order to get by the Hurricanes? [The Hockey Writers]

• Despite a 9-6 score in favor of the Flames, there’s much to work on for Calgary, says Matthew Tkachuk: “Not good, not good at all. That’s probably our worst game of the playoffs so far. We got super lucky. That’s just not the recipe for success. Maybe we win this one, but we’re not going to win many more if we’re going to play like that.” [Calgary Sun]

• Meanwhile on the other side Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft has his own work to do: “We scored six goals and found a way to lose. We scored six even-strength goals on them and that should be enough to win a game,. Like I said, six goals against the Calgary Flames in their building, that should be enough.” [Edmonton Journal]

2 legendary trophies basking in the sun Wednesday at the 2022 #PGAChamp ⛳️ The Wanamaker Trophy & The #StanleyCup 🏒 pic.twitter.com/FbOHQ6l0cP — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 18, 2022

• Drew Doughty on his status if the Kings had advanced: “I think we were gonna rush it back, maybe Conference Finals. I was gonna try. I told them, even if we make the finals, ‘I’m gonna play. I don’t give a s—.'” [Mayor’s Manor]

• Considering the decisions the Penguins need to make on players this summer, Kris Letang should be the top priority. [Pensburgh]

• Looking at Peter DeBoer’s firing in Vegas and how much of an impact ownership had on the decision. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson would like to acquire a first-round pick, but what will it take? [NBC Sports Chicago]

