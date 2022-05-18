Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• It’s been 31 years since the last Battle of Alberta playoff series. How has the rivalry changed over the years? [Sportsnet]

• How will the Flames go about slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? [NHL.com]

• Gerard Gallant has managed to get the very best out of Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers. [NY Post]

• How well do the Hurricanes knows the Rangers? Well, six of them used to play in the Big Apple. [News and Observer]

• What makes Andrew Brunette the “perfect guy” to coach the Panthers? [Florida Hockey Now]

• Barry Trotz reportedly interviewed for the open Jets head coaching job. Would he be a good fit back home? [Daily Faceoff]

Leo Messi is the DISTANT THUNDER! Patrick Ogla recently visited Paris and made sure to bring an extra jersey for the @PSG_English star. Messi says he loves the jersey because he's also sponsored by @adidas and he's rooting for a #GoBolts three-peat. 📸Patrick Ogla @WeAreMessi pic.twitter.com/GvTfYJSDX6 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 17, 2022

• Alex Killorn had quite the fan club in the AMALIE Arena crowd during Game 1. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Regarding Jason Spezza‘s future, it’s Toronto or retirement. [TSN]

• With salary cap hell coming, how should the Wild go about their future? [Zone Coverage]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.