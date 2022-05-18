Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• It’s been 31 years since the last Battle of Alberta playoff series. How has the rivalry changed over the years? [Sportsnet]
• How will the Flames go about slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? [NHL.com]
• Gerard Gallant has managed to get the very best out of Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers. [NY Post]
• How well do the Hurricanes knows the Rangers? Well, six of them used to play in the Big Apple. [News and Observer]
• What makes Andrew Brunette the “perfect guy” to coach the Panthers? [Florida Hockey Now]
• Barry Trotz reportedly interviewed for the open Jets head coaching job. Would he be a good fit back home? [Daily Faceoff]
• Alex Killorn had quite the fan club in the AMALIE Arena crowd during Game 1. [Tampa Bay Times]
• Regarding Jason Spezza‘s future, it’s Toronto or retirement. [TSN]
• With salary cap hell coming, how should the Wild go about their future? [Zone Coverage]
