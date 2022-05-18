PHT Morning Skate: How Battle of Alberta has changed; Zibanejad’s impact

By May 18, 2022, 9:06 AM EDT
battle of alberta
Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
• It’s been 31 years since the last Battle of Alberta playoff series. How has the rivalry changed over the years? [Sportsnet]

• How will the Flames go about slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? [NHL.com]

• Gerard Gallant has managed to get the very best out of Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers. [NY Post]

• How well do the Hurricanes knows the Rangers? Well, six of them used to play in the Big Apple. [News and Observer]

• What makes Andrew Brunette the “perfect guy” to coach the Panthers? [Florida Hockey Now]

• Barry Trotz reportedly interviewed for the open Jets head coaching job. Would he be a good fit back home? [Daily Faceoff]

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 schedule, TV info]

Alex Killorn had quite the fan club in the AMALIE Arena crowd during Game 1. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Regarding Jason Spezza‘s future, it’s Toronto or retirement. [TSN]

• With salary cap hell coming, how should the Wild go about their future? [Zone Coverage]

