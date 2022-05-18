Lady Byng Trophy: Connor, Slavin, Spurgeon are 2021-22 finalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Jared Spurgeon of the Minnesota Wild are the three finalists for the 2021-22 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The award, which is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, is given “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Slavin was the winner last season.

The 2021-22 NHL Award winners will be revealed during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

The case for Kyle Connor: The Jets forward set career highs in 2021-22 with 47 goals, 46 assists, and 93 points in 79 games. He finished fourth among all forwards averaging 21:47 of total ice time and racked up only four total penalty minutes this season. This is Connor’s first time up for the award and he is also the first Lady Byng Trophy finalist in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.

The case for Jaccob Slavin: Last year’s winner, the Hurricanes defenseman led the team in total ice time (1,858:52) and helped the franchise lead the NHL in fewest goals allowed (202), helping Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen to win the William M. Jennings Trophy. Slavin put up career highs with 38 assists in 42 points and was whistled for only 10 penalty minutes in 79 games. A win would make him the first player to take home the Lady Byng Trophy in consecutive seasons since Martin St. Louis (2009-10, 2010-11).

The case for Jared Spurgeon: A finalist for the award last season, the Wild defenseman hit double digits in goals (10) for the fifth time in his career and reached the 40 point-mark for the second time in four seasons. He played 1,374:45 over 65 games and served only 10 minutes in penalty time, the seventh time in 12 NHL seasons he’s been whistled for 10 or fewer penalty minutes — and escaped punishment for a questionable hit on Christian Dvorak in January. (The fine for his cross-check on Buchnevich doesn’t come into play as all voting is done before the playoffs begin.) A win would make him the first player in franchise history to capture the award

Finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, which is voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, will be announced on Thursday.

NHL Award finalists announcement schedule:

Norris Trophy: Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, Cale Makar

Vezina Trophy: Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros, Igor Shesterkin

Calder Trophy: Michael Bunting, Moritz Seider, Trevor Zegras

Hart Trophy: Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Igor Shesterkin

Ted Lindsay Award: Roman Josi, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid

Masterton Trophy: Zdeno Chara, Kevin Hayes, Carey Price

Selke Trophy: Aleksander Barkov, Patrice Bergeron, Elias Lindholm

Thursday, May 19: Jack Adams Award

Friday, May 20: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.