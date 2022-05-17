Selke Trophy: Barkov, Bergeron, Lindholm are 2021-22 finalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, and Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames are the three finalists for the 2021-22 Selke Trophy. The award, which is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, is given “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

Barkov was the winner last season.

The 2021-22 NHL Award winners will be revealed during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Aleksander Barkov’s case: It’s been five seasons now that the Panthers captain has led his team’s forward group in average ice time per game (20:18). Barkov finished top-10 among NHL forwards in face-off win percentage (57%), posted 57.86% share in unblocked shot attempts, and a .919 on-ice save percentage. Should he take home the award Barkov would join Bergeron, Bob Gainey, Guy Carbonneau, Jere Lehtinen, Rod Brind’Amour, and Pavel Datsyuk as a repeat winner.

Patrice Bergeron’s case: A finalist for this award for 11 straight seasons, the Bruins captain led the NHL in face-off wins (991) and face-off win percentage (61.9%) while also topping all forwards in puck possession (65.58). His expected goals against (23.11) was the lowest among all NHL forwards and he finished with a .929 on-ice save percentage. A four-time Selke winner, Bergeron is tied with Gainey, who won the award from 1978-81 with the Montreal Canadiens.

Elias Lindholm’s case: The Flames forward led the forward group in blocked shots (52), takeaways (55), and shorthanded ice time (2:07). He also finished fifth in the NHL in face-off wins (842) and recorded a .930 on-ice save percentage. Lindholm is a first-time finalist for the Selke and the first Flame up for the award since Craig Conroy in 2001-02. He could become the first player in franchise history to win it.

(Data via Natural Stat Trick)

Finalists for the 2021-22 Lady Byng Trophy, which is voted on by the PHWA, will be announced on Wednesday.

NHL Award finalists announcement schedule:

Norris Trophy: Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, Cale Makar

Vezina Trophy: Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros, Igor Shesterkin

Calder Trophy: Michael Bunting, Moritz Seider, Trevor Zegras

Hart Trophy: Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Igor Shesterkin

Ted Lindsay Award: Roman Josi, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid

Masterton Trophy: Zdeno Chara, Kevin Hayes, Carey Price

Wednesday, May 18: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Thursday, May 19: Jack Adams Award

Friday, May 20: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.